Tata Steel records 5% YoY growth in Q2 steel production volumes; deliveries at 5.10 MT

Tata Steel said that in Q2 FY25, the crude steel production of India division stood at 5.27 million tons (up 5% YoY) and deliveries were 5.10 million tons (up 6% YoY). On a sequential basis, while the steel production volume has remained flat, deliveries have increased by 3%. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The 'automotive & special products vertical deliveries for the quarter were marginally lower on YoY basis. 'Branded products & retail vertical deliveries for the quarter rose 3% YoY driven by performance of well-established brands. 'Industrial products & projects vertical deliveries for the quarter increased by 4% YoY, with strong growth across value accretive segments, especially engineering.

Revenues from Tata Steel Aashiyana, an e-commerce platform for Individual Home Builders, were Rs. 1,263 crore. The growth of the platform was aided by various strategic initiatives including migration to inhouse transaction platform.

More From This Section

In September 2024, Tata Steel India successfully commissioned Indias largest blast furnace at Kalinganagar. With the ramp up of Kalinganagar facilities, India crude steel capacity will increase to 26.6 MTPA.

For H1 FY25, crude steel production of Tata Steel India was 10.53 million tons (up 5% YoY) and added up to 10.04 million tons (up 4% YoY).

Tata Steel Netherlands liquid steel production stood at 1.68 million tons, up 41% YoY. Deliveries at 1.57 million tons (up 28% YoY) include volumes to UK operations of around 0.19 million tons.

Tata Steel UK liquid steel production stood at 0.38 million tons (down 50% YoY) while deliveries were around 0.64 million tons (down 12% YoY). Operations have ceased at the remaining blast furnace at Port Talbot paving the way for the next generation of green steelmaking.

In Q2 FY25, Tata Steel Thailand has recorded production and deliveries of 0.30 million tons (up 7% YoY) and 0.28 million tons (flat on YoY basis), respectively.

Tata Steel Group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 35 million tons per annum.

The steel majors consolidated net profit surged 51.37% to Rs 959.61 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 633.95 crore reported in Q1 FY24. Total revenue from operations fell 7.93% year on year (YoY) to Rs 54,771.39 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

The scrip rose 0.48% to currently trade at Rs 167.55 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News