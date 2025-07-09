Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aurionpro Solutions secures major digital banking deal in Africa

Aurionpro Solutions secures major digital banking deal in Africa

Image
Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Aurionpro Solutions announced a major milestone with the signing of a landmark deal to deliver its cutting-edge, comprehensive digital banking solution to a leading bank in Africa. This marks Aurionpro's first major win for its digital banking software in the region, highlighting the increasing global demand for its advanced banking solutions.

This multi-million-dollar deal includes the licensing and implementation of Aurionpro's Omni channel digital banking solution, along with multi-year annual maintenance and support services. This win not only highlights capability of Aurionpro's offerings but also paves the way for deeper expansion across the African banking landscape.

Aurionpro's next-generation digital banking platform is a comprehensive solution for full-spectrum corporate banking, delivering a superior and consistent client experience across customer segments. It supports multi-factor, multi-channel access and facilitates seamless domestic and cross-border payments. With robust forex and payment capabilities, the platform enables banks to serve clients efficiently across channels, enhancing security, accessibility, and operational agility.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

