Amber Enterprises India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

V I P Industries Ltd, Strides Pharma Science Ltd, Brigade Enterprises Ltd and Concord Biotech Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 November 2024.

Amber Enterprises India Ltd spiked 7.85% to Rs 6650 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 21332 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31714 shares in the past one month.

V I P Industries Ltd soared 6.53% to Rs 490. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 27238 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31491 shares in the past one month.

Strides Pharma Science Ltd surged 6.31% to Rs 1480.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9342 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30341 shares in the past one month.

Brigade Enterprises Ltd added 5.27% to Rs 1209. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10761 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10243 shares in the past one month.

Concord Biotech Ltd gained 5.26% to Rs 1998.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4977 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3427 shares in the past one month.

