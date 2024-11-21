Anand Rayons Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd, Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd, Shiva Cement Ltd and Artemis Medicare Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 November 2024.

Anand Rayons Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 54.5 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3200 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd soared 12.09% to Rs 1080. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 45227 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8145 shares in the past one month.

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd spiked 9.64% to Rs 307.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4061 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6331 shares in the past one month.

Shiva Cement Ltd jumped 7.66% to Rs 41.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

Artemis Medicare Services Ltd exploded 7.27% to Rs 310. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 47089 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10463 shares in the past one month.

