Tata Technologies allots 37,344 equity shares under ESOP

Tata Technologies has allotted 37,344 equity shares under the Tata Technologies Limited Share based Long Term Incentive Scheme 2022'. Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 81,15,28,710 divided into 40,57,64,355 equity shares of Rs 2 each to Rs 81,15,61,896 divided into 40,58,01,699 equity shares of Rs 2 each.

