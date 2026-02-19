Greaves Electric set to launch Ampere 6th Gen Electric Scooter

Ampere, the electric 2-wheeler brand of Greaves Electric Mobility, is set to launch its ICE Breaker' electric scooter, Ampere 6th Gen Electric Scooter, designed with an aim to challenge India's petrol scooter market.

Set to release in FY27, the Ampere 6th Gen Electric Scooter is engineered with a vision to deliver better performance while offering better ownership economics with the potential to challenge high-selling petrol scooters in the sub-Rs 1 lakh category. While India's mass scooter segment has traditionally been defined by petrol vehicles offering practical city performance and quick refuelling, Ampere 6th Gen Electric Scooter represents an EV scooter that aims to compete against petrol scooters.