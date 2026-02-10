Nifty above 25,950; media shares advance

The domestic equity indices traded with modest gains in the morning trade, buoyed by optimism over the India-US interim trade deal and inflows from returning foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). The Nifty traded above the 25,950 mark. Media shares extended gains for the second consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 318.22 points or 0.38% to 84,383.97. The Nifty 50 index rose 96.55 points or 0.37% to 25,963.85.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.22% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.61%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,585 shares rose and 1,168 shares fell. A total of 184 shares were unchanged.

Result Today: Titan Company (up 0.83%), Eicher Motors (up 0.91%), Grasim Industries (up 0.60%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (up 0.07%), Britannia Industries (up 0.48%), Oil India (down 0.35%), Afcons Infrastructure (up 1.06%), Dilip Buildcon (up 0.23%), Edelweiss Financial Services (up 1.93%), Escorts Kubota (up 1.36%), Jubilant FoodWorks (up 1.26%), Karnataka Bank (up 0.07%), Samvardhana Motherson International (up 1.97%), Torrent Power (up 1.72%), TVS Supply Chain Solutions (up 0.96%), United Breweries (up 0.96%), Wakefit Innovations (down 0.75%), and Wockhardt (down 0.86%) will announce their quarterly earnings today. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Media index advanced 1.86% to 1,478.50. The index rose 6.31% in the two consecutive trading sessions.

D B Corp (up 3.73%), Sun TV Network (up 2.94%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 2.65%), Nazara Technologies (up 2.46%), Prime Focus (up 2.04%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 1.4%), Saregama India (up 1.28%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 1.27%), and PVR Inox (up 1.25%) rose. Stocks in Spotlight: BSE surged 5.12% after the exchange reported a 174.0% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 601.81 crore on a 62.0% increase in net sales to Rs 1,244.10 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25. Bata India rallied 5.07% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 12.62% to Rs 66.10 crore on a 2.81% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 944.68 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.