Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) reports standalone net loss of Rs 330.39 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.76% to Rs 343.50 crore

Net Loss of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) reported to Rs 330.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 310.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 19.76% to Rs 343.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 286.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.343.50286.8240.3144.45-288.58-273.92-330.39-310.23-330.39-310.23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News