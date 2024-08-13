Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

TCI Express consolidated net profit declines 31.02% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 4:39 PM IST
Sales decline 3.90% to Rs 292.98 crore

Net profit of TCI Express declined 31.02% to Rs 22.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 32.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.90% to Rs 292.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 304.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales292.98304.87 -4 OPM %11.1715.21 -PBDT34.7347.47 -27 PBT29.6542.87 -31 NP22.3032.33 -31

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 4:17 PM IST

