TCM reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 3:08 PM IST
Sales rise 74.95% to Rs 8.59 crore

Net Loss of TCM reported to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 74.95% to Rs 8.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 338.50% to Rs 32.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales8.594.91 75 32.237.35 339 OPM %-7.57-15.48 --6.95-50.07 - PBDT-0.33-1.02 68 -1.95-3.92 50 PBT-0.43-1.13 62 -2.25-4.30 48 NP-0.36-1.01 64 -1.95-4.00 51

