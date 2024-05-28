Uday Jewellery Industries standalone net profit declines 97.12% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.10% to Rs 41.84 crore

Net profit of Uday Jewellery Industries declined 97.12% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.10% to Rs 41.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 45.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.32% to Rs 8.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.01% to Rs 173.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 176.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

