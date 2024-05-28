Burnpur Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 16.45 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 98.91% to Rs 0.51 crore

Net Loss of Burnpur Cement reported to Rs 16.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 11.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 98.91% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 99.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 70.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.10% to Rs 134.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 146.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

