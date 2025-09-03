TCS announces strategic partnership with IIT Kanpur

To leverage AI and advance technologies for sustainable urbanization

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has entered into a strategic partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT-K), to address one of India's most pressing challenges: sustainable urbanization. AIRAWAT Research Foundation was set up by IIT Kanpur with support from the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to rethink the way we build our cities. As part of this partnership, TCS and the Foundation will leverage AI and advanced technologies to tackle the challenge of urban planning at scale, in India.

