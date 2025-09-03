Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TCS announces strategic partnership with IIT Kanpur

TCS announces strategic partnership with IIT Kanpur

Image
Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

To leverage AI and advance technologies for sustainable urbanization

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has entered into a strategic partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT-K), to address one of India's most pressing challenges: sustainable urbanization. AIRAWAT Research Foundation was set up by IIT Kanpur with support from the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to rethink the way we build our cities. As part of this partnership, TCS and the Foundation will leverage AI and advanced technologies to tackle the challenge of urban planning at scale, in India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex, Nifty ends with significant gains; metal shares advance; VIX slumps 4.12%

Wireless Tele-density rises to 82.74% at end of Jun-25

KP Group partners with AHES Co., South Korea and GH2 Solar, India

Dev IT rallies after associate arm files IPO prospectus

Sensex jumps 56 pts; Nifty trades above 24,600 level; VIX slumps 3.83%

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 4:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story