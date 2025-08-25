Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rupee softens against US dollar

Rupee softens against US dollar

Aug 25 2025
The Indian rupee saw sideways movement on Monday. On Friday, rupee fell 27 paise to close at 87.52 against the greenback. Indian shares fell sharply on Friday. INR eased 3 paise to 87.58 per US dollar today, holding around one and half week low. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting at 97.83, up 0.23% on the day after a near 1% contraction in the last session. Local market participants also tracked sustained increase in local bond yields. Yield on 6.33 GS 2035 bond approached near 6.60% mark in intraday moves -hitting around six-month high. On the NSE, the USD/INR futures closed at 87.55, up 0.04% on the day amid a good intraday recovery that pushed up the counter from lows around 87.35 mark in early moves.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 5:37 PM IST

