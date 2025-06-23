TCS launches three center in Europe to accelerates SDV innovation

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said that it has setup two new automotive delivery centers in Germany as well as an engineering center in Romania, to expand its capabilities in software-defined vehicles (SDV) space.

The delivery centers in Munich, Villingen-Schwenningen, Germany will support automakers in developing and deploying TCS software-driven services that cater to autonomous driving, infotainment, safety systems, and connected vehicle technologies. Meanwhile, the engineering center in Romania will focus on designing and building advanced automotive software platforms to support early-stage development and innovation. This expansion is part of TCS longterm strategy to strengthen its end-to-end automotive software capabilities, chip-to-cloud technologies, and services.

The strategic location of these centers will enable close collaboration with leading European OEMs and global automotive enterprises, providing nearshore capabilities. The new centers currently house over 100 talented professionals who will work together with more than 2000 SDV Engineers across TCS global locations.

This diverse and global talent pool will enable the development of next generation automotive platforms for digital cockpits and infotainment, advanced driver assistance systems, and other critical SDV functions supporting the full product lifecycle from concept and development to production and post-launch support. Regu Ayyaswamy, senior vice president & global head, Internet of Things (IoT) and Digital Engineering at TCS, said, These new centers will position TCS at the forefront of automotive innovation, enabling us to deliver state-of-the-art solutions in autonomous driving and advanced cockpit systems. This expansion reaffirms our commitment to leading the transformation in the Software-Defined Vehicles space.

Anupam Singhal, president and business group head, manufacturing, TCS, said, The shift to software defined vehicles marks a defining moment for the automotive industry. With the launch of these new centers, we are deepening our commitment to support OEMs in building the next generation of intelligent, connected, and sustainable vehicles. This expansion is a key milestone in our journey toward Future-Ready Mobility where software, engineering, and design, backed by AI, converge to deliver safer, more personalized, and continuously enriching experiences for drivers and passengers. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is a digital transformation and technology partner of choice for industry-leading organizations worldwide.