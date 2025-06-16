Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TCS partners with Denmark's Salling Group

TCS partners with Denmark's Salling Group

Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 5:07 PM IST
To Drive Digital Transformation and AI Enabled Cloud Migration

Tata Consultancy Services a global leader in IT services, consulting, and business solutions, has entered a long-term, strategic partnership with Salling Group to drive sustainability, technology innovations and improve organizational efficiency. The collaboration will cover Salling Groups 2,100 stores, brands and 68,000 employees across Denmark, Poland, Germany, Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia including BR, a nationwide toy store chain, franchise quick-service restaurants Carls Jr. and Starbucks, and grocers fex, Bilka, Netto and RIMI Baltic.

As part of this partnership, TCS will help the Salling Groups cloud adoption journey and subsequently stabilize the operations with the aim of driving more agility, scalability, and sustainability. Additionally, TCS will support the retail groups digital transformation, focusing on enhancing the e-commerce platform to be more responsive to the evolving consumer demands.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

