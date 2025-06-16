Vimta Labs allots Equity Shares

Under Bonus Issue

Vimta Labs has approved the allotted 2,22,52,784 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each as fully-paid up bonus equity shares on 14th June 2025, in the ratio of One (1) equity share for every One (1) equity share, to the eligible Members whose names appear in the register of Members/list of beneficial owners as on 13th June 2025, being the record date fixed for this purpose.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News