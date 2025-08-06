TD Power Systems gains after Q1 PAT climbs 42% YoY to Rs 50 cr

TD Power Systems added 1.86% to Rs 514.45 after the company reported 41.65% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 50.07 crore on 35.83% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 371.90 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.Total expenses jumped 33.47% to Rs 308.48 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 231.12 crore in Q1 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 228.03 crore (up 35.24% YoY), finance cost was at Rs 0.42 crore (down 64.40% YoY), Employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 36.83 crore (up 20.16 % YoY) during the period under review.
Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 67.39 crore in Q1 FY26, up 47.20% from Rs 45.78 crore reported in the same period a year ago.
TD Power Systems (TDPS) is engaged in manufacturing AC Generators and Electric Motors for various applications which are specifically designed and tailor-made to suit the needs of the customers based on their requirements and specifications.
