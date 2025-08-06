Cera Sanitaryware drops after Q1 PAT slumps 1% YoY to Rs 46 cr

Cera Sanitaryware fell 1.93% to Rs 6,286.55 after the company's standalone net profit declined 0.92% to Rs 46.53 crore despite of 5.38% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 419.41 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) dropped 2.71% YoY to Rs 61.13 crore in Q1 FY26.

Total expenses were at Rs 376.88 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 351.45 crore in Q1 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 59.66 crore (up 9.47% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 64.52 crore (up 11.24% YoY) and finance cost stood at Rs 1.44 crore (up 25.22% YoY) during the period under review.

EBITDA (excluding other income) stood at Rs 53.1 crore during the quarter, recording de-growth of 5.3% compared with Rs 56.1 crore posted in same quarter last year. EBITDA margin contracted 140 bps to 12.7% in Q1 June 2025 from 14.1% in Q1 June 2024 Vikram Somany, chairman & managing director, said, CERA delivered a steady performance in Q1 FY26, alongside some encouraging business developments, against the backdrop of a continued subdued demand environment. The sanitaryware and faucetware businesses contributed 50% and 39%, respectively, to our total revenues. Project sales continued to gain traction, accounting for 38% of our topline. Over the past few years, we have focused on building a more agile and future-ready organization through sharper brand segmentation, tailored go-to-market strategies, and a refreshed product innovation pipeline. These strategic initiatives are being executed with discipline, and we remain confident that they will translate into tangible momentum across key growth levers going forward, as and when market conditions improve.

Our strategy for the Senator brand positioned at the luxury end of our portfolio is evolving meaningfully. We are now pursuing Senator as a more credible growth initiative and with greater vigour backed by a wider portfolio, a differentiated team, separate channel and touchpoints, and a distinct strategy. The expanded portfolio includes eight full sanitaryware ranges, nine faucetware collections, and a newly introduced wellness line comprising whirlpools, steam cabins, and high-end showers. This is supported by exclusive channel partners, a dedicated dealer ecosystem, a trained salesforce, and flagship-format stores. We have already onboarded 23 channel partners, with a clear roadmap to operationalize 4550 outlets by the end of FY26. The Senator range is also being continuously refreshed to reflect evolving consumer preferences and premium aesthetics.

At the other end of the value spectrum, we have successfully launched Polipluz a differentiated offering aimed at the vast deep-value segment, which is currently dominated by unorganized players. Polipluz is thoughtfully designed to offer smart, dependable, and affordable bathroom solutions tailored to the needs of value-conscious households. Backed by a separate distribution architecture and a dedicated 70-member team, it is designed to bridge the pricequality gap for consumers in Tier 4 cities and rural India. Initial market response has been positive, reinforcing our confidence in the long-term potential of this initiative. Today, CERAs brand architecture spanning Senator, CERA Luxe, CERA, and Polipluz is wellaligned to serve the full spectrum of Indian consumers. This multi-brand, multi-channel strategy enables us to address diverse regional, aesthetic, and pricing preferences while driving focused execution and recall within each segment.