Bajaj Auto registers PAT of Rs 2,096 crore in Q1; EBIDTA margin declines to 19.7%

Aug 06 2025
Bajaj Auto has posted 5% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 2,096 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 1,988 crore in Q1 FY25.

For the quarter, the company declared revenue of Rs 12,584 crore, a growth of 6% over the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Exports, premium motorcycles, CVs and Chetak clocked double-digit growth in Q1 FY26.

The company stated that balanced business model was at play as resurgent exports and scaling up of the emerging electric portfolio more than made up for the domestic motorcycle performance, which although improved over previous quarter, had a subduing effect on the overall growth.

The company clocked total sales volume of 11.11 lakh units in Q1 FY26, which is higher by 1% as compared with the volume of 11.02 lakh units posted in Q1 FY25.

While two-wheeler sales remained flat at 9.48 lakh units, commercial vehicle sales rose by 7% to 1.62 lakh units in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Domestic sales and export sales for Q1 FY26 aggregated to 6.34 lakh units (down 8% YoY) and 4.76 lakh units (up 16% YoY), respectively.

EBIDTA improved by 3% to Rs 2,482 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 2,415 crore in Q1 FY25. EBIDTA margin fell by 50 basis points YoY to 19.7% in Q1 FY26.

The decline in margin was almost entirely on lower dollar realisation during the quarter, while an improved mix and operating leverage offset the impact of commodity inflation.

Profit before tax (PBT) in Q1 FY26 was at Rs 2,788 crore, up by 6% from Rs 2,622 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

The companys balance sheet remains healthy. It has managed to sustain its track record of free cash flow generation, with Rs 1,200 crore added during the quarter.

Surplus funds stood at Rs 16,726 crore, after infusing Rs 300 crore into Bajaj Auto Credit to finance the continued scale up/ growth of its book and Rs 1,525 crore into Bajaj Auto International Holdings BV, Netherlands, to partly fund the KTM Austria transaction.

Bajaj Auto is engaged in the business of development, manufacturing, and distribution of automobiles such as motorcycles, commercial vehicles, electric two-wheelers, etc., and parts thereof.

The scrip shed 0.72% to currently trade at Rs 8170.65 on the BSE.

Aug 06 2025

