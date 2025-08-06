Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

The Anup Engineering Ltd, Sharda Cropchem Ltd, Bosch Ltd and Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 August 2025.

The Anup Engineering Ltd, Sharda Cropchem Ltd, Bosch Ltd and Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 August 2025.

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd lost 6.44% to Rs 508.5 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

The Anup Engineering Ltd crashed 5.99% to Rs 2462. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3802 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2391 shares in the past one month. Sharda Cropchem Ltd tumbled 5.51% to Rs 1069.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 54351 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 94154 shares in the past one month. Bosch Ltd pared 5.51% to Rs 38352.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2611 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1817 shares in the past one month.