Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 3:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Anup Engineering Ltd, Sharda Cropchem Ltd, Bosch Ltd and Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 August 2025.

The Anup Engineering Ltd, Sharda Cropchem Ltd, Bosch Ltd and Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 August 2025.

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd lost 6.44% to Rs 508.5 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

The Anup Engineering Ltd crashed 5.99% to Rs 2462. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3802 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2391 shares in the past one month.

Sharda Cropchem Ltd tumbled 5.51% to Rs 1069.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 54351 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 94154 shares in the past one month.

Bosch Ltd pared 5.51% to Rs 38352.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2611 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1817 shares in the past one month.

Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd corrected 5.46% to Rs 822. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 33800 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17009 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cera Sanitaryware drops after Q1 PAT slumps 1% YoY to Rs 46 cr

Bajaj Auto registers PAT of Rs 2,096 crore in Q1; EBIDTA margin declines to 19.7%

TD Power Systems gains after Q1 PAT climbs 42% YoY to Rs 50 cr

Muthoot Capital Services Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

PFC Q1 PAT grows 24% YoY to Rs 6,866 crore

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story