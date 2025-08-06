Steel Exchange collaborates with Vizag Profiles Logistics and Hind Terminals

For development of cargo terminal and multimodal logistics park in Visakhapatnam

Steel Exchange India has announced a strategic non-binding collaboration with Vizag Profiles Logistics (VPL) and Hind Terminals (HTPL) to explore the development of a General Cargo Terminal (GCT) and a Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) in Visakhapatnam.

This collaboration marks a significant step toward unlocking cargo movement potential across both inland and coastal routes. The parties intend to jointly evaluate and pursue opportunities related to: h

Operation of container trains from the proposed General Cargo Terminal (GCT) h Coastal shipping of cargo using domestic barges and containers h Rail-based inland transport for steel and general cargo h Development of end-to-end multimodal logistics services

The proposed initiatives will bring together the strengths of all three entities: h