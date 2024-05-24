Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Team Lease Services Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Team Lease Services Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Bayer CropScience Ltd, Time Technoplast Ltd, Engineers India Ltd and HBL Power Systems Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 May 2024.

Team Lease Services Ltd lost 5.34% to Rs 3006.7 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1594 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1296 shares in the past one month.

Bayer CropScience Ltd crashed 5.22% to Rs 5287. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2096 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 958 shares in the past one month.

Time Technoplast Ltd tumbled 4.93% to Rs 273.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 69088 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 71457 shares in the past one month.

Engineers India Ltd dropped 4.82% to Rs 268.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

HBL Power Systems Ltd shed 4.43% to Rs 515.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 75127 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.32 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: May 24 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

