Volumes jump at JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd counter

Finolex Cables Ltd, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd, Bikaji Foods International Ltd, Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 24 May 2024.

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd witnessed volume of 15.53 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 80742 shares. The stock increased 1.88% to Rs.809.30. Volumes stood at 1.18 lakh shares in the last session.

Finolex Cables Ltd clocked volume of 62.03 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.13 lakh shares. The stock gained 14.51% to Rs.1,310.00. Volumes stood at 10.19 lakh shares in the last session.

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd notched up volume of 221.63 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23.23 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.97% to Rs.158.00. Volumes stood at 20.99 lakh shares in the last session.

Bikaji Foods International Ltd recorded volume of 21.38 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.27 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.40% to Rs.558.20. Volumes stood at 1.19 lakh shares in the last session.

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd notched up volume of 25.27 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.23 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.81% to Rs.726.00. Volumes stood at 1.15 lakh shares in the last session.

