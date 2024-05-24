Precision Camshafts Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd, Bansal Roofing Products Ltd, Om Infra Ltd and Exxaro Tiles Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 May 2024.

Precision Camshafts Ltd crashed 10.86% to Rs 193.4 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15451 shares in the past one month.

Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd tumbled 7.94% to Rs 225. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13191 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9791 shares in the past one month.

Bansal Roofing Products Ltd lost 7.74% to Rs 81.49. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10926 shares in the past one month.

Om Infra Ltd shed 7.17% to Rs 121.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 91674 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28502 shares in the past one month.

Exxaro Tiles Ltd pared 6.72% to Rs 105.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 62841 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36759 shares in the past one month.

