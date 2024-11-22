Tech Mahindra Ltd soars 1.36%

Tech Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 1725.35, up 1.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 42.48% in last one year as compared to a 19.6% spurt in NIFTY and a 31.72% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Tech Mahindra Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1725.35, up 1.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.43% on the day, quoting at 23682.8. The Sensex is at 78137.76, up 1.27%. Tech Mahindra Ltd has dropped around 0.61% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tech Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 41952.8, up 1.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.35 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.86 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1728.45, up 1.7% on the day. Tech Mahindra Ltd is up 42.48% in last one year as compared to a 19.6% spurt in NIFTY and a 31.72% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 56.79 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

