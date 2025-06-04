Techno Electric bags 30-year revenue-sharing deal for 10MW data centre from RailTel Corp

Techno Electric & Engineering Company said that it has been selected by RailTel Corporation of India, a 'Navratna' central public sector enterprise, to be a Managed Service Data Centre Partner though open tender process on revenue sharing basis.

As per the terms of the contract, the company will design, build, finance and operate 10MW data centre in phases on RailTels land in Noida.

The period for executing the project is 1.5 to 3 years in two phases of 5 MW each. The total contract is for a period of 30 years, including the implementation period, and may be extended with the mutual consent.

"The project will be set up under the digital platform arm of Techno Electric & Engineering Company Limited, named Techno Digital, the company said in a statement. Techno Electric & Engineering Company (TEECL) is a power infrastructure company in India, primarily focused on providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services across various segments of the power sector, including generation, transmission, and distribution. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 73.7% to Rs 134.65 crore on 85.6% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 815.79 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24. The scrip rose 0.23% to currently trade at Rs 1463.95 on the BSE.