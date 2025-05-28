Compucom Software standalone net profit rises 342.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.27% to Rs 7.93 crore

Net profit of Compucom Software rose 342.86% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.27% to Rs 7.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 51.69% to Rs 2.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 54.22% to Rs 29.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 63.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

7.936.9429.2163.8121.4415.9926.5717.362.611.239.2012.641.16-0.293.286.480.620.142.294.74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News