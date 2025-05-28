Uniparts India consolidated net profit declines 20.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.79% to Rs 252.80 crore

Net profit of Uniparts India declined 20.26% to Rs 22.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 28.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 12.79% to Rs 252.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 289.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 29.42% to Rs 88.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 124.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 15.43% to Rs 963.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1139.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

