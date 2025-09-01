Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Techno Electric & Engineering Company fixes record date for final dividend

Techno Electric & Engineering Company fixes record date for final dividend

Sep 01 2025
Record date is 12 September 2025

Techno Electric & Engineering Company has fixed 12 September 2025 as record date for the purpose of payment of final dividend of Rs. 9.00 per equity share of face value of Rs.2.00 each as recommended by the Directors for the financial year 2024-25, if declared.

Sep 01 2025

