Techno Electric & Engineering Company has bagged new orders of Rs 4,063 crore. These include transmission projects of Rs 2,201 crore and distribution projects of Rs 1,862 crore. The details are mentioned below:

PowerGrid Establishment/Execution of 765kV Substation Package, for Solar Energy Zone in Bidar

Adani Transmission - Establishment/Execution of 765kV Substation Package, at Halvad, Gujarat

Aparva Energy - Establishment/Execution of 765/400 KV Substation, at Karera, MP

Millenium Challenge Account (MCA), Nepal- Establishment/Execution of 400kV Substation, at Lapsiphedi & New Hetauda and New Damauli, Nepal

Indigrid Trust - Establishment/Execution of 4x500 MVA, 400/220 kV Pooling Substation, at Dhule, Maharashtra and Establishment/Execution of 2x1500 MVA, 765/400 kV and 2x500 MVA, 400/220 kV Substation, at Ishanagar, MP

NERES XVI, POWER TRANSMISSION - Establishment/Execution of 400/220/132kV Substation, at GOGAMUKH, Assam

Damodar Valley Corporation - Establishment/Execution of 12 x 33/11 KV EHouse GIS Substation with 33/11 KV cable work at DVC Comand Area of 120 km.

REC Power Distribution Company Installation and operation of Smart Meters in Tripura, Ranchi and Indore on DBFOOT Basis.

