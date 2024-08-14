Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Technocraft Industries (India) consolidated net profit declines 5.44% in the June 2024 quarter

Technocraft Industries (India) consolidated net profit declines 5.44% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:33 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 11.48% to Rs 620.40 crore

Net profit of Technocraft Industries (India) declined 5.44% to Rs 80.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 85.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.48% to Rs 620.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 556.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales620.40556.51 11 OPM %18.6923.44 -PBDT135.16133.42 1 PBT111.02117.78 -6 NP80.4585.08 -5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex trades flat; Rail shares slip; Zomato, Nykaa gain

Amid surging immigration, crackdown ensnares students studying abroad

Man Utd sells Wan-Bissaka to West Ham ahead of arrival of Mazraoui, De Ligt

Punjab CM holds meeting to review progress in implementation of schemes

LIVE news: US denies involvement in Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's resignation

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story