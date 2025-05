Waaree Renewable Technologies has been awarded Letter of Award (LOA) for the execution of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) works of solar power project including Operation and Maintenance (O&M) of 94 MW AC/131.6 MW DC capacity. This project will be executed under Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana-2.0 (MSKVY 2.0). The order is valued at Rs 114.23 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News