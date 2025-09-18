Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cosmic CRF update on greenfield project of Cosmic Springs & Engineers

Cosmic CRF update on greenfield project of Cosmic Springs & Engineers

Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Cosmic CRF announced that its subsidiary, Cosmic Springs & Engineers has received physical possession of a freehold industrial land parcel admeasuring 0.82 acres, which will host a greenfield project for a state-of-the-art forging facility.

The facility is designed for manufacturing forging components aimed at meeting the increasing demand for precision-engineered components in railway wagons, defence, and industrial applications.

The company plans to install capacity of 11,000 TPA.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 12:39 PM IST

