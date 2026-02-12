Associate Sponsors

Tega Industries consolidated net profit declines 63.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 5:53 PM IST
Sales decline 1.36% to Rs 403.71 crore

Net profit of Tega Industries declined 63.67% to Rs 19.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 54.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.36% to Rs 403.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 409.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales403.71409.27 -1 OPM %11.4422.31 -PBDT55.8297.45 -43 PBT31.8671.60 -56 NP19.7154.25 -64

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 5:53 PM IST

