Tega Industries consolidated net profit declines 63.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Tega Industries declined 63.67% to Rs 19.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 54.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.36% to Rs 403.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 409.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.403.71409.2711.4422.3155.8297.4531.8671.6019.7154.25

