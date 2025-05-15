Tega Industries consolidated net profit rises 13.88% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.75% to Rs 536.11 crore

Net profit of Tega Industries rose 13.88% to Rs 101.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 89.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.75% to Rs 536.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 506.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.23% to Rs 200.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 193.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.78% to Rs 1638.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1492.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

536.11506.981638.651492.7127.9627.3920.7421.17150.31137.31360.53310.66124.12114.95259.20246.97101.9189.49200.12193.86

