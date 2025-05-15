Global Health consolidated net profit declines 20.40% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.16% to Rs 931.25 crore

Net profit of Global Health declined 20.40% to Rs 101.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 127.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.16% to Rs 931.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 808.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.68% to Rs 481.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 478.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.74% to Rs 3692.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3275.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

931.25808.633692.323275.1124.1322.1823.7524.40232.59188.54890.91799.83183.34143.09697.16627.10101.40127.38481.44478.19

