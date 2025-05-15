Apollo Sindoori Hotels consolidated net profit rises 25.58% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.04% to Rs 138.06 croreNet profit of Apollo Sindoori Hotels rose 25.58% to Rs 2.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.04% to Rs 138.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 135.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 30.26% to Rs 7.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.31% to Rs 541.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 519.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
