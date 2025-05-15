Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Apollo Sindoori Hotels consolidated net profit rises 25.58% in the March 2025 quarter

Apollo Sindoori Hotels consolidated net profit rises 25.58% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 5:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 2.04% to Rs 138.06 crore

Net profit of Apollo Sindoori Hotels rose 25.58% to Rs 2.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.04% to Rs 138.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 135.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 30.26% to Rs 7.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.31% to Rs 541.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 519.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales138.06135.30 2 541.79519.41 4 OPM %2.163.40 -3.454.66 - PBDT3.716.51 -43 21.3926.90 -20 PBT1.494.47 -67 12.0719.15 -37 NP2.161.72 26 7.7211.07 -30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Atlantaa consolidated net profit declines 93.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Neuland Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 58.84% in the March 2025 quarter

Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions standalone net profit rises 24.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Camex standalone net profit declines 90.32% in the March 2025 quarter

IVP standalone net profit declines 19.20% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 15 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story