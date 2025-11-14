Tega Industries consolidated net profit rises 522.44% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.73% to Rs 405.35 crore

Net profit of Tega Industries rose 522.44% to Rs 44.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.73% to Rs 405.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 353.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.405.35353.3017.079.7281.5742.4258.7315.8044.947.22

