Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Solara Active Pharma Sciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.10 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Solara Active Pharma Sciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.10 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 8.82% to Rs 273.01 crore

Net Loss of Solara Active Pharma Sciences reported to Rs 2.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 255.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.82% to Rs 273.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 299.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 567.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.40% to Rs 1283.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1288.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales273.01299.43 -9 1283.761288.92 0 OPM %16.623.26 -16.07-7.38 - PBDT22.20-19.23 LP 99.79-194.92 LP PBT-2.10-44.48 95 0.54-298.25 LP NP-2.10-255.34 99 0.54-567.39 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Welspun Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 35.58% in the March 2025 quarter

Premco Global consolidated net profit declines 4.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Kopran consolidated net profit declines 48.01% in the March 2025 quarter

Quest Capital Markets standalone net profit declines 1.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Rishiroop reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.39 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 15 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story