Solara Active Pharma Sciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.10 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Net Loss of Solara Active Pharma Sciences reported to Rs 2.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 255.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.82% to Rs 273.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 299.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 567.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.40% to Rs 1283.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1288.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

