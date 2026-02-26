Tejas Networks jumps on inking agreement with NEC to manufacture 5G massive MIMO radios

Tejas Networks soared 5.49% to Rs 335.35 after the company announced that it has signed an agreement with NEC Corporation to manufacture and supply 5G massive MIMO radios.

Masayuki Kayahara, Corporate Senior Vice President of Global Network Division at NEC Corporation said, Todays milestone furthers our collaboration with Tejas Networks for 5G massive MIMO radio and to achieve supply-chain diversification which helps in mitigating risks to our customers by building a resilient, flexible globalized ecosystem.

Arnob Roy, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director of Tejas Networks said, Our partnership with NEC will accelerate wireless innovation by leveraging our respective expertise in carrier-class product development for global telcos. We will continue to work closely with NEC to co-create leading-edge 5G/5G-Advanced solutions that meet the evolving needs of customers worldwide.

Sanjay Malik, Chief Strategy and Business Officer of Tejas Networks said, We are delighted to win this deal in partnership with NEC as we expand our business internationally. We are looking forward to building on this momentum and replicate this success in other 4G/5G mobile networks across emerging and established markets. Tejas Networks designs and manufactures wireline and wireless networking products, with a focus on technology, innovation, and R&D. TNL carrier-class products are used by telecom service providers, utilities, governments, and defense networks in 75+ countries. Tejas Networks is a part of the Tata Group, with Panatone Finvest (a subsidiary of Tata Sons) being the majority shareholder.