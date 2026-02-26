Websol Energy gains on securing Rs 172-cr solar orders

Websol Energy System rose 2.63% to Rs 58.46 after the company secured three purchase orders aggregating 85.5 MW for the supply of solar modules, with a total contract value of Rs 172 crore.

The orders, received from Bekem Infra Projects, Sri Avantika Contractors, and Kosol Energie, are currently under production and are scheduled for delivery by May 2026. The company clarified that the recently imposed US tariffs on solar imports will not have any impact on its operations, as it does not currently export to the United States.

Commenting on the business updates, Sohan Lal Agarwal, managing director of Websol Energy System, said: These new orders reflect the confidence our partners place in Websols capabilities and reinforce our position in the Indian solar market. We are committed to timely execution of our client orders and to supporting Indias renewable energy goals.