Tejas Networks Ltd Falls 7.87%

Tejas Networks Ltd has lost 17.5% over last one month compared to 0.69% fall in BSE Telecommunication index and 2.57% drop in the SENSEX

Tejas Networks Ltd lost 7.87% today to trade at Rs 1010.45. The BSE Telecommunication index is down 0.32% to quote at 2828.68. The index is down 0.69 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Optiemus Infracom Ltd decreased 2.34% and ITI Ltd lost 1.66% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 17.23 % over last one year compared to the 8.14% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tejas Networks Ltd has lost 17.5% over last one month compared to 0.69% fall in BSE Telecommunication index and 2.57% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 20474 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 57778 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1495.1 on 27 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 652.05 on 28 Mar 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News