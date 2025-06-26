Tejas Networks rallies after joining hands with Rakuten Symphony

Tejas Networks added 3.70% to Rs 723 after the company announced a multi -faceted strategic partnership with Rakuten Symphony to develop integrated open RAN solutions and engage in joint go-to-market efforts, both in India and internationally.

The companies will collaborate to integrate Rakuten Symphonys CU and DU software, OSS, and cloud portfolio with Tejas extensive, proven 4G/5G radio portfolio and explore opportunities for the deployment and expansion of 4G and 5G networks worldwide, including in India, leveraging commercial and technical synergies, as well as collaborative engagement strategies.

Sharad Sriwastawa, president, Rakuten Symphony, said, Rakuten Symphony is excited to partner with Tejas Networks, a company that shares our vision of increasing interoperability and openness in telecom. By combining Rakuten Symphonys cloud-native software and orchestration capabilities with Tejas Networks proven radio technology, we hope to deliver open, flexible and high-performing network solutions that meet the demands of todays rapidly evolving telecom landscape.

Kumar N. Sivarajan, CTO and co-founder, Tejas Networks, said, Through this partnership with Rakuten Symphony, we intend to combine our field-proven RAN infrastructure solutions with Rakutens resilient cloud native RAN software stack and orchestration solution, to provide a compelling solution to the global market. Tejas Networks designs and manufactures high-performance wireline and wireless networking products for telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defence and government entities in over 75 countries. Tejas Networks is a part of the Tata Group, with Panatone Finvest (a subsidiary of Tata Sons) being the majority shareholder. The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 71.80 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with net profit of Rs 146.78 crore in Q4 FY24. Net sales jumped 54.3% YoY to Rs 1,806.43 crore in Q4 FY25.