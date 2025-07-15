Tejas Networks slumps on reporting dismal Q1 PAT

Tejas Networks slipped 5.80% to Rs 658.85 after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 193.87 crore in Q1 FY26, a sharp decline from the net profit of Rs 77.48 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

The companys total revenue from operations plunged 86.49% to Rs 201.98 crore in Q1 FY26, down from Rs 1,496.07 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Pre-tax loss for the quarter stood at Rs 297.35 crore, compared to a profit before tax of Rs 121.55 crore in Q1 FY25.

Cash and cash equivalents were at Rs 545 crore in Q1 FY26, down 34.09% quarter-on-quarter from Rs 827 crore in Q4 FY25. During the quarter, the companys order book included Rs 1,241 crore in confirmed orders, along with an expected Rs 1,526 crore order from BSNL for the deployment of approximately 18,700 sites, compared to Rs 1,019 crore in Q4 FY25.

Looking ahead to FY26, Tejas Networks highlighted significant expansion of its product portfolio in FY25, which has increased its addressable market. The company now supports 5G over multiple bands and has enhanced its offerings with advanced 5G maMIMO radios. It has also acquired a field-proven 4G/5G Core, expanded its IP/MPLS router family, and enhanced its optical portfolio with 800G/1.2T DWDM systems. Additionally, the FTTx portfolio has been upgraded with new XGSPON products. The global markets for Tejas Networks product segments are projected to grow, with a robust domestic opportunity pipeline that includes large projects in both the private and government sectors. The company has secured several new customers and application wins across these sectors, which are expected to expand in FY26. Strategic partnerships with NEC and Rakuten are anticipated to provide access to global customers and joint go-to-market opportunities. Furthermore, an expanded global sales footprint and early strategic wins are expected to drive strong momentum for growth in international business.

Arnob Roy, COO of Tejas Networks, said, "In Q1 FY26, we signed strategic partnerships with Rakuten Symphony for developing O-RAN solutions and with Intel and some mobile phone manufacturers for adopting our D2M chipsets. These partnerships enhance our go-to-market initiatives in international markets. We won orders for our routers for BharatNet Phase 3 and optical equipment from private operators in India. Our shortfall in revenue was due to delays in the receipt of a few purchase orders, including the expansion order from BSNL." Sumit Dhingra, CFO said, "In Q1 FY26 we had a revenue of Rs. 202 Cr and a net loss of Rs. 194 Cr, largely due to lower revenue. We ended the quarter with an order book of Rs. 1,241 Cr, representing a QoQ growth of 22%. With the award of the expansion order of 18,685 sites of BSNL 4G to TCS, we expect to receive the corresponding PO for supply of RAN equipment worth Rs. 1,526 CRORE