Ipca Laboratories Ltd soars 1.02%, rises for third straight session

Ipca Laboratories Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1471.7, up 1.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 25214. The Sensex is at 82662.59, up 0.5%. Ipca Laboratories Ltd has added around 8.01% in last one month.