IDFC First Bank Ltd drops for fifth straight session

IDFC First Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 73.35, down 1.24% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 5.9% in last one year as compared to a 2.38% rally in NIFTY and a 8.82% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

IDFC First Bank Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 73.35, down 1.24% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 25197.8. The Sensex is at 82595.28, up 0.42%.IDFC First Bank Ltd has gained around 3.46% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IDFC First Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56765.35, up 0.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 209.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 298.21 lakh shares in last one month.