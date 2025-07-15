Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IDFC First Bank Ltd drops for fifth straight session

IDFC First Bank Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Image
Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

IDFC First Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 73.35, down 1.24% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 5.9% in last one year as compared to a 2.38% rally in NIFTY and a 8.82% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

IDFC First Bank Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 73.35, down 1.24% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 25197.8. The Sensex is at 82595.28, up 0.42%.IDFC First Bank Ltd has gained around 3.46% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IDFC First Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56765.35, up 0.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 209.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 298.21 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 73.44, down 1.38% on the day. IDFC First Bank Ltd tumbled 5.9% in last one year as compared to a 2.38% rally in NIFTY and a 8.82% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 35.9 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Swaraj Engines jumps after PAT rises to Rs 49.9 crore in Q1

Ipca Laboratories Ltd soars 1.02%, rises for third straight session

Alkem Laboratories Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd spurts 2.56%, rises for third straight session

Biocon Ltd gains for third straight session

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story