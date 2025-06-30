Tele-density in India up from 85.19% in Apr-25 to 85.36% in May-25

Ministry of Communications stated in a latest update that total wireless (mobile) subscribers increased from 1158.93 million at the end of April 2025 to 1161.03 million at the end of May 2025 thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 0.18%. Wireless (mobile) subscription in urban areas increased from 628.57 million at the end of April 2025 to 630.42 million at the end of May 2025 and wireless (mobile) subscription in rural areas also increased from 530.36 million to 530.60 million during the same period. Monthly growth rate of urban and rural wireless (mobile) subscription was 0.29% and 0.05% respectively.

The wireless (mobile) tele-density in India increased from 82.01% at the end of April 2025 to 82.10% at the end of May 2025. The urban wireless tele-density increased from 123.85% at the end of April 2025 to 124.03% at the end of May 2025 and rural tele-density increased from 58.57% to 58.58% during the same period. The share of urban and rural wireless (mobile) subscribers in total number of wireless (mobile) subscribers was 54.30% and 45.70% respectively at the end of May 2025.

Data showed that in the month of May 2025, 14.03 million subscribers submitted their requests for mobile number portability (MNP). The number of active wireless (mobile) subscribers (on the date of peak VLR) in May 2025 was 1080.06 million. As per the information received from 1458 operators in May 2025, the total number of broadband subscribers increased from 943.09 million at the end of April 2025 to 974.87 million at the end of May 2025 with a monthly growth rate of 3.37%. Wireline subscribers increased from 37.41 million at the end of April 2025 to 38.66 million at the end of May 2025. The net increase in the wireline subscriber base was 1.25 million with a monthly growth rate of 3.34%. The Overall wireline tele-density in India increased from 2.65% at the end of April 2025 to 2.73% at the end of May 2025. Urban and rural wireline tele-density were 6.84% and 0.43% respectively on 31st May 2025. The respective shares of urban subscribers, and rural subscribers in total wireline subscribers were 89.97% and 10.03% at the end of May 2025. BSNL, MTNL and APSFL, the three PSU access service providers, held 26.18% of the wireline market share as on 31st May 2025.

Total wireless (mobile + 5G FWA) subscribers increased from 1166.43 million at the end of April 2025 to 1168.42 million at the end of May 2025, thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 0.17%. Total wireless subscription in urban areas increased from 633.29 million on 30th April 2025 to 634.91 million on 31st May 2025. The subscription in rural areas also increased from 533.14 million to 533.51 million during this period. The monthly growth rate of urban and rural wireless subscriptions was 0.25% and 0.07%, respectively. Total wireless (5G FWA) subscribers decreased from 7.50 million at the end of April 2025 to 7.40 million at the end of May 2025 with subscriptions in urban and rural areas of 4.49 million and 2.91 million, respectively. The share of urban and rural wireless (5G FWA) subscribers in the total number of wireless (5G FWA) subscribers was 60.66% and 39.34%, respectively at the end of May 2025.

The total telephone subscribers in India increased from 1203.84 million at the end of April 2025 to 1207.08 million at the end of May 2025, thereby showing a monthly growth rate of 0.27%. Urban telephone subscription increased from 667.19 million at the end of April 2025 to 669.69 million at the end of May 2025 and the rural telephone subscription also increased from 536.65 million to 537.39 million during the same period. The monthly growth rates of urban and rural telephone subscription were 0.37% and 0.14% respectively during the month of May 2025. The overall tele-density in India increased from 85.19% at the end of April 2025 to 85.36% at the end of May 2025. The urban tele-density increased from 131.46% at the end of April 2025 to 131.76% at the end of May 2025 and rural tele-density also increased from 59.26% to 59.33% during the same period. The share of urban and rural subscribers in the total number of telephone subscribers at the end of May 2025 were 55.48% and 44.52% respectively.