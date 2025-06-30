US dollar index speculative longs near 4-year low

US dollar index speculators sharply increased net short position, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 6034 contracts in the data reported through June 24, 2025, showing an increase of 3066 net position compared to the previous week and are at levels not seen in almost 4 years.

