TeleCanor Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.58 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:45 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs -0.26 crore

Net Loss of TeleCanor Global reported to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales reported to Rs -0.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales-0.260 0 OPM %223.080 -PBDT-0.58-0.14 -314 PBT-0.58-0.14 -314 NP-0.58-0.14 -314

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:46 AM IST

